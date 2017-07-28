EARL MILLER, 95, of Atlantic (Svcs. 7/31/17)

July 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

EARL MILLER, 95, of Atlantic, died Wed., July 26th, at Jenny Edmundson Hospital, in Council Bluffs. Funeral services for EARL MILLER will be held 2-p.m. Monday, July 31st, at the 1st Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wiota. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, from 1-until 3-p.m. Sunday, with the family present.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later disposition.

EARL MILLER is survived by:

His daughter – Charlotte (Bill) Riggs, of Indiantown, FL.

His son – Dan (Marlene) Miller, of Anita.

His sister – Ruby Anderson, of Geneva, NY

His brother – Maynard (Carol) Miller, of Atlantic.

4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great grandchildren.