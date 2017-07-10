DOUG PETERSON, 66, of Carbon (7-15-2017)

Obituaries

DOUG PETERSON, 66, of Carbon died Saturday, July 8th at the Corning Hospital. A Memorial Celebration of Life Party for DOUG PETERSON will be held Saturday, July 15th at 5:00 PM at Doug & Patty’s home located at 1421 – 175th Street in Carbon. The family invites you to bring a dish to share at the potluck during this Celebration of Doug’s Life. Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox has the arrangements.

————————————————–

Memorials may be directed to: Corning Freedom Rock or Carbon Hall.

Memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com