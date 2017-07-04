DeSoto, Boyer Chute refuges to host junior ranger programs

Ag/Outdoor, News, Sports

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Two local wildlife refuges are hosting events this summer to teach youths about nature. The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a fishing clinic on July 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All youths from kindergarten through age 15 are encouraged to attend. Fishing poles, tackle and bait will be provided along with instruction. Participants should meet near the South Gate Area near the fishing dock. Nebraska and Iowa residents younger than 16 can fish without a license.

The Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a guided nature hike on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. The hike will focus on ecosystems. Participants will learn about prairies and forestland and will look at important plant species for each biome.