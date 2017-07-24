Des Moines man killed in Story County crash

News

An accident late Saturday night in central Iowa’s Story County claimed the life of a Des Moines man and injured a woman. The Iowa State Patrol reports 25-year old Zane A. Hill, of Des Moines, was a passenger in a 2004 Chrysler Sebring driven by 24-year old Katy Sueann Markham, of Des Moines. The vehicle was traveling south on Interstate 35 at around 11:15-p.m., Saturday, when it went out of control about three-miles south of Ames.

The car entered the median and rolled over. Hill, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Markham was wearing her seat belt. She was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines by Mercy helicopter.

The accident remains under investigation.