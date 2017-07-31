Dependent Adult Abuse & other charges filed against western IA woman

News

Officials with the Sac City Police Department said today (Monday), the Department has filed charges on a Sac City woman, following a search warrant on Sunday June 5th. On that date at around 11:10- p.m., the Sac City Police Department executed a search warrant at 108 North 13th Street. A search warrant was applied for and granted to search for evidence in an alleged dependent adult abuse report.

Officers located evidence inside the residence to support dependent adult abuse by a caretaker as well as illegal narcotic activity. As a result of the search warrant, the Sac City Police Department has charged 56 year old Lori Vazquez with: dependent adult abuse-otherwise intentionally or knowingly; possession of a controlled substance-marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and, for violating the Sac City Code of Ordinances by having a number of animals in one dwelling. Vazquez was given summons to appear on all charges.

The marijuana was taken to the Carroll Police Department Marijuana Testing Laboratory for official testing.