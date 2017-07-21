Dentist admits he was addicted to his patients’ opioids

News

A central Iowa dentist who admits he used his patients’ prescription drugs faces up a decade in federal prison. Thirty-eight-year-old Shawn Michael Kerby has pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining hydrocodone by misrepresentation along with one gun-related charge. He’ll be sentenced in November. Kerby has admitted he was a drug addict who wrote prescriptions for patients who agreed to give the pills back to him.

In the fall of 2014, state regulators fined Kerby 25-hundred dollars and placed him on probation for two years after a pharmacy in the Des Moines area reported Kerby was phoning in a lot of prescriptions for drugs that can be addictive. In the spring of 2016, after D-E-A agents raided Kerby’s home and offices, he voluntarily agreed not to practice dentistry.

(Radio Iowa)