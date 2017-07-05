DENNIS PATRICK MORGAN, 62, of Stuart (Svcs. 7/8/17)

Obituaries

DENNIS PATRICK MORGAN, 62, of Stuart, died Tue., July 4th, at home. A Funeral Mass for DENNIS MORGAN will be held 10-a.m. Saturday, July 8th, at the All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart. Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held at the All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart, from 6-until 8-p.m. Friday, with a Prayer service at 7:30-p.m. ; Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Stuart.

Memorials may be directed to the Dennis Morgan Memorial Fund, in care of the Johnson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 246, Stuart, IA 50250.