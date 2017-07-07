Danish Mill Corp. receives $150k gift toward restoration project

News

Officials with the Danish Mill Corporation in Elk Horn, Friday, announced that they have received a $150,000 gift toward their $200,00 goal, from the Mike & Lou Howard Charitable Fund. The funds will support the major restoration project that is underway on the historic 1848 Danish Windmill.

Lisa Steen Riggs, Manager of the Mill said in a press release, that this is a much needed and appreciated donation. “The Mill is replacing its 67’ long sails, which were installed 41 years ago when the Mill arrived in Elk Horn, as well as the wind shaft, repairing the brake wheel and fan tail. Windmills are very complicated pieces of machinery and our Mill is close to being 200 years old. This major overhaul will help to insure its future well-being for many years to come.”

Mike and Lou Howard of Elk Horn presented the check saying, “After our frequent business trips, when we arrive in Elk Horn and see the Windmill with its sails welcoming us with open arms, we know we’re home. This is an opportunity to show our support for the community where we live and where our businesses have prospered. We look forward to seeing the Windmill turning again soon.”

The installation of the Mill’s new components is expected to occur the around the end of August. To find out more about the historic Danish Windmill and the restoration project, visit danishwindmill.com.