DALE L. CHRISTENSEN, 78, of Atlantic (Svcs. 07/25/2017)

Obituaries

DALE L. CHRISTENSEN, 78, of Atlantic died Thursday, July 20th at the Stuart Community Care Center. Funeral Services for DALE L. CHRISTENSEN will be held Tuesday, July 25th at 10:30am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Visitation with Family will be held Monday, July 24th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Online condolences may be left at www.RolandFuneralHome.com

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Bethany Lutheran Church in Kimballton, or the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Iowa Chapter.

DALE L. CHRISTENSEN is survived by:

Daughters: Lisa Noble of Grimes. Krista (Scott) Small of Atlantic. Lori (Chris) Burgess of Urbandale.

6 Grandchildren

3 Great-Grandchildren