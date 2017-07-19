Creston woman injured during a single vehicle accident Wed. afternoon

News

A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Union County resulted in one person being sent to the hospital. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports 19-year old Amber Dawn Rinke, of Creston, was transported by ambulance to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston, after the 2002 Chevy Blazer she was driving crashed at around 2:10-p.m.

The SUV was traveling north on Highway 25 when the vehicle slipped onto te gravel shoulder of the road. Rinke over-corrected the vehicles’ path, causing the SUV to veer off to the left, skid sideways across the road and into the west ditch, where it came to rest on its side. Rinke, who was wearing her seat belt, complained of pain, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Damage from the accident amounted to $4,100.