Creston woman arrested on warrant for Assault; Johnston man arrested on Guthrie Co. warrant

News

The Creston Police Department reports a local woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a Union County warrant for Assault. 20-year old Mandee Barnes, of Creston, was taken into custody at around 1:45-p.m. and subsequently released on a $300 bond. And, 19-year old Isaac Hayes, of Johnston, was arrested in Creston a little 12-a.m. today (Wednesday) on a Guthrie County warrant for Probation Violation. Hayes was being held in the Union County Jail while awaiting transport to Guthrie County.

Creston Police said also, a woman living in an apartment in the 100 block of Manor Drive, in Creston, reported on July 5th, that sometime between July 2nd and 4th, her debit card was fraudulently used to purchase digital downloads from Microsoft through her old XBox account. The loss was estimated at $25.