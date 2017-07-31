Creston Police report (7/31) – Man arrested for lascivious acts w/a child

News

The Creston Police Department today (Monday) reports several recent arrests. Just before 8-p.m. Sunday, Officers arrested 31-year old Thomas Dollen, of Creston, at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. Dollen was taken into custody on a Union County warrant for Lascivious Acts with a Child. Dollen was being held in the Union County Jail while awaiting a bond hearing. And, 23-year old Michael Cox, of Creston, was arrested at his home at around 7:30-p.m. Sunday, for Theft in the 5th Degree. Cox was released from custody on a Promise to Appear later, in court.

Saturday evening, 38-year old Lewis Levy, of Arispe, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a Union County warrant charging him with Dominion/Control of a Firearm/Offensive weapon by a Felon. Levy was being held in the Union County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Last Thursday, 34-year old Joseph “JD” Gaiser, and 25-year old Amanda Steinbach-Sluyter, both of Creston, were arrested at their home. Each was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault. They were later released on $300 bond, each.