Creston man arrested on MO. warrant; bikes stolen from Creston residence

News

Sheriff’s officials in Union County report the arrest Saturday afternoon, of 53-year old Allen Glen Milligan, of Creston. Milligan was taken into custody at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a Clay County, Missouri warrant for DWI. Milligan was being held in the Union County Jail, while awaiting extradition to Missouri.

And, a Creston woman reported to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon, that sometime the night before, someone stole to bicycles from her back yard in the 1400 block of 238th Street. The bicycles are both 20” Mongoose brand. One is all chrome with gold pegs and white grips, and the other is charcoal black with red rims and black pegs. The loss was estimated at $1,300.