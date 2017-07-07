Crescent native to serve as IANG Deputy Adjutant Gen. beginning in Sept.

News

Officials with the Iowa Army National Guard have announced Brigadier General Steven W. Altman, Deputy Adjutant General of the Iowa Army National Guard, will retire from the Iowa National Guard effective September 1, 2017 after 38 years of service. Governor Kim Reynolds has selected Brig. Gen. Benjamin J. Corell, a native of Crescent, as Altman’s successor.

Altman enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in September 1979 and received his officer’s commission through the Creighton University Reserve Officer Training Corps in May 1983. He has commanded at the company, battalion, and brigade level, to include commanding the Regional Corps Advisory Command-East, Afghanistan. Altman was promoted to brigadier general and appointed by Governor Terry Branstad as the full-time Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Army National Guard in September 2011.

Altman has earned numerous medals during his years of service, including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (with two bronze oak leaf clusters), National Defense Service Medal (with bronze service star), Afghanistan Campaign Medal (with bronze service star), and Combat Action Badge.

General Altman has commanded at the company, battalion, and brigade level, and most recently commanded the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, from June 2010 to June 2012 during which time he deployed this unit to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF). He is currently completing an active duty tour as the Deputy Commander, NATO Multinational Division Southeast, Bucharest, Romania.