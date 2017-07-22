Crash closed Vets Memorial Highway in the Council Bluffs/Omaha area Saturday morning

News

The operator of a motorcycle was transported to a hospital following a collision early Saturday morning with a car, in Council Bluffs. Bluffs Police say the accident happened at around 1:55-a.m. in the 4200 block of Veteran’s Memorial Highway.

According to the report, upon arrival officers located the motorcycle rider laying on the highway and the driver of the car was being held by witnesses. The rider of the motorcycle was conscious and responding to questions, he was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center by the Council Bluffs Fire Department for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Pottawattamie County Corrections for processing for possibly driving while intoxicated.

The names had not been released as of 11-a.m. Saturday, and were being withheld pending notification of family members and further investigation. The motorcycle rider is in stable condition and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Veteran’s Memorial Bridge was closed for a few hours, so officers can complete their investigation.