County officials in Iowa consider using body scanner at jail

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A deadly jail escape has prompted officials in a southwestern Iowa county to consider spending up to $200,000 to install body scanners that would be used on inmates when they enter the jail.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker tells The Daily Nonpareil that the scanners would be used to find contraband inmates try to smuggle into the county jail. It would be used as they enter the jail and for trips to and from the courthouse.

A May 1 attempted escape at the jail that resulted in the death of a deputy has led to the push for more security. County Supervisor Tim Wichman says the jail recently brought in $600,000 above the anticipated revenue which could be used to fund the purchase of the machines.