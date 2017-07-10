Council Bluffs man arrested on a drug charge in Fremont County

News

An investigation into several vehicles parked at the Plum Creek Spillway in Fremont County Sunday night, resulted in one arrest. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says after Deputies with the Fremont County K9 Unit arrived at the area in the vicinity of 142nd Avenue and Plum Creek Road, the K9 indicated to the presence of controlled substances in a 2004 Jeep parked on the roadway in the area.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies observed several items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The driver, 18-year old Daniel Stephen Kruger, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kruger was later released on $300 bond.