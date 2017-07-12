Council Bluffs man arrested for Indecent Exposure Wed. morning

News

A call to Police in Council Bluffs late this (Wednesday) morning, resulted in a man being arrested for Indecent Exposure. 19-year old Darius Duppry Jimerson, of Council Bluffs, was taken into custody after authorities received a call at around 11:15-a.m. from the Public Library at 400 Willow Avenue. The caller reported a man was exposing himself inside the library.

Officers located Jimerson sitting on a bench in front of the library. Employees identified Jimerson as the male party who was exposing himself while in the computer lab. Jimerson was arrested and transported to Pottawattamie County Jail

for booking.