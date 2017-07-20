Corning man arrested in Creston on a drug-related warrant

News

Police in Creston, Wednesday afternoon, arrested an Adams County man on a Union County warrant for Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (less than 5 grams of Meth). 26-year old Anthony Cross, of Corning, was taken into custody at around 3:30-p.m. and was brought to the Union County Jail, where his bond was set at $10,000.

Also arrested Wednesday in Creston, was 32-year old Jared Wilmeth, of Creston, who was taken into custody for Operating a Vehicle without the owners consent. Wilmeth was being held in the Union County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Creston Police said also, two Creston residents reported separate incidents of Theft and vandalism. A resident living in the 300 block of Birch Street told police someone entered a vehicle parked near his home and stole a pair of sunglasses and an empty pill bottle. The loss was estimated at $16. The incident happened sometime Tuesday into Wednesday. And, a resident of the 500 block of Levy Street in Creston reported Wednesday, that sometime between Noon and 6-p.m. that day, someone slashed both front tires on his vehicle, while it was parked in the Creston Fareway Store parking lot. The loss was estimated at $200.