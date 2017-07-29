Corning man arrested Friday evening on assault & other charges
July 29th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
A call to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office from the Corning Hospital Emergency Room, Friday evening, resulted a man being arrested for Domestic Assault and Violation of a No Contact Order. The Sheriff’s Office says 36-year old Richard Alexander, of Corning, was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a woman at her home, causing injuries. Alexander was being held in the Adams County Jail on a $1,000 bond.