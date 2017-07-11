Coralville man identified as victim of fiery I-80 crash near West Branch

News

The State Patrol has released the name of a man killed in a crash that closed a section of Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday near West Branch when an SUV traveling westbound entered the median and struck a bridge support.

Seventy-three-year-old Neil Bell of Coralville died in the crash as he was thrown from the SUV which started on fire. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed for some time Sunday night due to the crash, which remains under investigation.

(Radio Iowa)