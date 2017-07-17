Cooling stations opened in Cass County

News

Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said today (Monday), that “With excessive heat expected to persist through the workweek, facilities in Cass County have opened their doors to people who need a break from the extreme heat. In Atlantic, the Nishna Valley YMCA at 1100 Maple Street is open from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 4:30-a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The Atlantic Public Library is open Monday and Tuesday from 9-a.m. to 7-p.m., and Wednesday through Friday from 9-a.m. to 6-p.m.

The Griswold Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10-a.m. until 12:30-p.m., and again from 1:30-p.m. to 6-p.m. and, on Friday’s, from 10-am until 4-p.m. The Anita Public Library is open M-F 1-pm to 6-p.m. Libraries in Cumberland, Lewis and Massena will be also available as cooling stations during their regular operating hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement indicating we are heading into a stretch of very hot temperatures for the region. Kennon suggests you “Drink plenty of fluids, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the heat of the day, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives, neighbors, the elderly and pets.”

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9-1-1.”