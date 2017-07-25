News

The Iowa Department of Public Safety, which includes the Division of Administrative Services, Investigative Operations Division and Division of the Iowa State Patrol, is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a voluntary program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets internationally recognized professional law enforcement standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (C.A.L.E.A.), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the public are invited to offer comments through a public information call-in session Monday, July 31, 2017, between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Interested parties should call (515) 314-9898 to participate. Telephone comments are limited to ten minutes, and must address the agency’s ability to comply with C.A.L.E.A.’s standards. To obtain more information about C.A.L.E.A. you may visit their website at www.calea.org.

After the call-in session there will be a Public Hearing Session beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Public Meeting room located at the Oran Pape State Office Building, located at 215 East 7th Street Des Moines, 50319. If you wish Information about C.A.L.E.A.’s standards, you may contact Department of Public Safety Accreditation Managers Director Charis Paulson, 515-725-6277 or Major Todd Misel, 515-725-6286.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s ability to meet standards for accreditation may send them to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (C.A.L.E.A.), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155 or www.calea.org.