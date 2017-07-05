Collision in Red Oak late Tue. night

News

No injuries were reported, but there was $2,300 worth of damage done to vehicles during a collision late Tuesday night, in Red Oak. Authorities say 17-year old Pablo Ramosramos, of Red Oak, was backing a 1999 Chevy Blazer out of a driveway at 1705 Eastern Avenue at around 10:30-p.m., when the left rear bumper of his SUV struck the driver’s side door of a legally parked 2011 Dodge Nitro. The car was registered to Mariah Lombard.

Ramosramos was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with an expired license.