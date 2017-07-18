College Springs man arrested on Cass County warrant, Tuesday

News

A man from Page County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a Cass County (IA) Sheriff’s Office warrant, for Violation of Probation. Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just before 3-p.m. today (Tuesday), at 2378 270th street, about a mile north of College Springs. The warrant was for 46-year old David Allen Holste, who resided at that location.

Holste was unable to post the $10,000 bond and is currently being held in the Page County Jail awaiting transportation to Cass County.