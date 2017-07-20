Class 1A State Baseball Bracket, CAM draws #8 seed and will face #1 Newman Catholic

Sports

The Class 1A State Baseball bracket has been released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association following completion of games moved from Tuesday to Wednesday night. The CAM Cougars (22-7) received the #8 seed and will face #1 seed Newman Catholic, Mason City (32-3) on Friday, July 21st at 11:00am. We’ll have coverage of the Cougars on KJAN so join us for the game from Principal Park. Follow the link below to see the full bracket.

CLASS 1A