Class 1A District Semifinal Baseball Schedule Thursday 7/13/2017

Sports

Class 1A Baseball District Semifinals will be played around the state tonight. We’ll have a game in Class 1A District 13 for you as CAM hosts Nodaway Valley for a 7:00pm game. Join Chris Parks for the call with Pregame around 6:50pm. Here’s a look at the schedule for area teams tonight:

District 13

Lenox vs. Earlham (@ CAM) 5:00pm

Nodaway Valley @ CAM 7:00pm (ON KJAN w/ Chris Parks)

District 14

Stanton vs. Logan-Magnolia (@ St. Albert) 5:00pm

Fremont-Mills @ St. Albert 7:00pm

District 15

Audubon vs. Ar-We-Va (@ Coon Rapids-Bayard) 5:00pm

Exira-EHK @ Coon Rapids-Bayard 7:00pm

District 16

Kingsley-Pierson vs. Woodbury Central (@ Akron-Westfield) 5:00pm

River Valley @ Akron-Westfield 7:00pm