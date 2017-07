Class 1A and 2A Baseball Substate Finals Scoreboard 7/18/2017

Sports

CLASS 1A :

Substate 1: St. Mary’s, Remsen 8 , West Sioux, Hawarden 1

Substate 2: Bishop Garrigan vs. Newman Catholic @ Clear Lake SUSPENDED until Wednesday, July 19th at 7:00pm (Newman Catholic leads 4-1 in top 4th).

Substate 3: Hudson 10 , Kee, Lansing 6

Substate 4: North Linn, Troy Mills 2 , Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 0

Substate 5: Lisbon vs. Notre Dame, Burlington @ Washington POSTPONED to Wednesday, July 19th at 5:00pm

Substate 6: Martensdale-St. Marys 5 , Colfax-Mingo 0

Substate 7: CAM, Anita 4 , St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3

Substate 8: Akron-Westfield 13 , Coon Rapids-Bayard 4

CLASS 2A :

Substate 1: Estherville Lincoln Central 13 , Cherokee, Washington 6

Substate 2: Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 1 , Forest City 0

Substae 3: Denver 4 , New Hampton 3

Substate 4: Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 5 , Cascade, Western Dubuque 0

Substate 5: Wilton vs. Iowa City Regina @ Solon POSTPONED to Wednesday, July 19th at 5:00pm

Substate 6: Centerville 2 , Woodward-Granger 1

Substate 7: Van Meter 8 , West Marshall, State Center 0

Substate 8: Treynor 4 , Tri-Center, Neola 0