Clarinda man arrested on drug charges following accident investigation

An investigation into an accident in Page County Tuesday afternoon, resulted in the driver of the vehicle being arrested on drug charges. Page County Deputies were notified at around 1:40-p.m. that an accident had occurred on Highway 2, near I Avenue, or about seven-miles east of Shenandoah.

During the investigation, 38-year old Seth Martin Kuipers, of Clarinda, was arrested on felony charges that include: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver 5 grams or more; Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver 50 kilograms or less (class D Felony); and Failure to affix drug tax stamp. He was also charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Kuipers was being held in the Page County Jail on a $110,000 Cash only bond, while awaiting appearance in front of a Magistrate.

Kuipers was the driver and only occupant of a 2016 Chevy Malibu that was eastbound on Highway 2, just west of I Avenue. His car crossed into the westbound lane and struck mirrors with 2010 Buick operated by Alberta Smith, of Clarinda. Smith had swerved away from the Kuipers vehicle to avoid a head on collision. Smith stopped a short distance to the west of the accident. Kuipers continued a short distance prior to coming to a stop. Neither driver could see the other when they came to stop. There were no injuries reported from the accident. The accident and incident are still under investigation with other possible charges pending at this time.