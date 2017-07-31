Clarinda High School sustains significant property damage

News

(Update 8:50-a.m.) Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reports a significant, property damage incident took place over the weekend at the Clarinda High School. School officials discovered the damage at around 8:30-a.m. Sunday (July 30th). The school (at 100 N. Cardinal Drive), had been broken into, and a substantial amount of property destruction committed. It is believed that damages will be exceed $10,000. Because of the extent of the damage, the incident is a Felony offense.

Chief Brothers told KJAN News they’re still looking into how entry was gained into the building. Once inside, the individual or individuals spray painted words on the property, and discharged numerous fire extinguishers, causing damage to computers and related equipment. A complete damage assessment is still being conducted.

The Clarinda Police Department is currently investigating the incident that is believed to have occurred sometime during the late evening hours of July 29th or the early morning hours of July 30th. There are currently no suspects.

Page County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and filing of formal charges against those individual(s) responsible. Tipsters may remain anonymous and can contact the Clarinda Police Department at 712-542-2194 with information.