Chase ensues after Council Bluffs Police cruiser struck Friday morning

News

A chase in Council Bluffs early this morning, ended with a man taken into custody on multiple charges. According to Council Bluffs Police, 59-year old Michael J. Flanagan, of Council Bluffs, was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges that include: OWI/2nd offense; Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash; Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash; Eluding; Interference with Official Acts; Driving While Disqualified; No Proof of Insurance – Accident related; and Improper Use of a Controlled Access Facility.

His arrest followed an incident that began a little after 1:45-a.m.. Authorities say a Council Bluffs Police officer, in a fully marked vehicle, was driving north bound on South Expressway. As he was approaching the 900 block of South Expressway. he noted a vehicle, a Gray 2014 Ford Focus, driving directly at him. The vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction, south bound in the north bound lanes. The officer activated his emergency lighting in attempts to warn / stop the driver.

The vehicle continued south bound as the officer pulled to the side of the road to try to avoid being struck. The vehicle sideswiped the police cruiser causing minor damage and continued south bound. After striking the police cruiser, the car then struck another vehicle that was northbound behind the cruiser on South Expressway. The driver of the second vehicle was a 46-year old man from Council Bluffs. The Focus continued south bound after striking the second vehicle.

The officer was able to get turned around on the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on it. The Focus refuse to yield and fled from the officer. Officers pursued after the vehicle and were able to deploy stop sticks on it flattening all four of the Focus’s tires. The vehicle was disabled and came to a stop in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store (at 510 23rd Ave). Officers were able to take the driver, later identified as Flanagan, into custody.

The 46 year old male driver of the vehicle Flanagan struck after striking the police cruiser suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital. The officer struck was not injured.