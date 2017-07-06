Charles City murder suspect’s vehicle found in Waterloo

News

(Update 7/6/17 10:50-a.m.: The Charles City Police Department report a man suspected of murder was apprehended in Chicago. On the Charles City P-D Facebook page: “Last night, the Chicago Police Department took Antoine Williams, age 36, into custody on a warrant for 1st degree murder issued from an incident which took place in Charles City on 06-30-17 at 21:46 hours in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. The Chicago Police Department does not have any current charges of their own on the subject.”)

A northeast Iowa murder suspect remains at large, but police have found his vehicle. Charles City Police say 26-year-old Antoine Williams is wanted for the shooting death of another man last Friday night (at an apartment building on the city’s southeast side). The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming of Mason City.

Police said Williams was believed to be driving a red 2006 Chevy Equinox, which has been found in (the 900 block of Oneida Street in) Waterloo. Williams, however, has not been located and police call him “armed and dangerous.”

(Radio Iowa)