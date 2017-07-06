Charles City boy is “brain dead” after ATV accident

News

A Charles City teen is being declared clinically brain dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident over the holiday. Logan Luft was involved in the ATV accident on July 4th in Charles City. Luft was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for a severe brain injury. According to a statement from the Charles City Community School District, Luft’s family shared with them on Wednesday evening that Luft was declared clinically brain dead and was being kept on life support while his organ donation recipients were being chosen.

Charles City school officials were providing counseling to Luft’s classmates on Thursday. Luft was going to be entering the 9th grade this fall.

(Radio Iowa)