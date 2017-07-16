Central IA woman arrested in Montgomery County, Sunday afternoon

News

A woman from Polk County was arrested Sunday afternoon in southwest Iowa, on moving violations, and a warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year old Claudina Maria Hildreth, of Windsor Heights, was pulled over for speeding at around 1:30-p.m. at the intersection of Highways 71 and 34.

She was taken into custody for Driving While Suspended with seven withdrawals in effect, speeding, and on a warrant out of Boone County for Driving While Suspended. Hildreth was being held for Boone County in the Montgomery County Jail. Her bond was set at $2,000.