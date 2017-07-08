Cedar Rapids Man Sentenced to More Than Seven Years in Federal Prison for Unlawfully Possessing a Gun and Ammunition

News

A convicted felon who possessed a gun and ammunition and discharged the gun inside a Cedar Rapids apartment building was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in federal prison. 39-year old Brian Lee Brown, of Cedar Rapids, received the prison term after a March 2nd, 2017, guilty plea to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition. While imposing the sentence, the Court noted that Brown had an extensive criminal history going back to age 18 and that he had a history of violence. The Court also noted that Brown possessed a rifle and live ammunition and that he discharged the rifle in his apartment. The round went through his apartment wall and into an adjacent apartment. A woman and two children were in that apartment, but no one was injured.

Brown was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge Linda R. Reade. Brown was sentenced to eighty-seven months’ imprisonment. A special assessment of $100 was imposed. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Brown is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.