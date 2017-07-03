Cass County Supervisors to canvass Special School Election votes today

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors will gather in their boardroom at the courthouse in Atlantic today, to canvass and make official, the votes of the June 27th Special School Election for the Griswold School District. Their meeting takes place at 1-p.m. in the Supervisors’ Board Room at the Cass County Courthouse.

The unofficial results of the election last Tuesday, indicated voters in the Griswold Community School District had approved a $9.9-million dollar General Obligation Bond issuance for the district’s facilities. The vote was 589 “Yes” (62.46%) and 354 “No” (37.5%). A 60% super majority was needed to for the measure to pass.

The $9.9-million dollar bond issue will help to pay for a new, 33-thousand square foot elementary building onto the south side of the Griswold Middle School/High School campus. The district’s other buildings and students will eventually be consolidated into the one campus location at Griswold.