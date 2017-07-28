Cass County Supervisors receive update on Lyman Road paving project

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors, today (Friday) received Quarterly reports from Veterans Affairs Director Mitch Holmes, Conservation Director Micah Lee, along with County Mental Health & General Assistance Director Deb Schuler.

They also heard from County Engineer Charles Bechtold, who said the Secondary Roads Department has five pipe projects left that he hopes to have done before school starts. Bechtold also presented the board with the documents to allow for paving of the Lyman Road, (Old Highway 71) in the unincorporated town of Lyman.

Bechtold explained, “It’s not a Farm-to-Market route, it’s a local route.” The plan is to mill-off about two inches of road surface from where the north and south sides of the curves are, and use that for the shouldering material. Then they will apply two-inches of new asphalt across the entire surface. Requests for bids will be made August 14th. The project should be completed by next June.

And, the Supervisors passed a Resolution for the abatement of taxes on a 1974 mobile home in the County, where the County Treasurer declared it is impractical to collect the tax.