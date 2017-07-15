Cass County Supervisors adopt Resolution for Attorney services

News

Members of the Cass County Board of Supervisors, Friday, adopted a Resolution approving Audubon County’s plan of reimbursement to Cass County, for County Attorney services rendered to Audubon County. Cass County Attorney David L. Wiederstein and Cass County Assistant County Attorney Mark R. Bosworth are serving as the acting Audubon County Attorney and Assistant County Attorney;

The Resolution affirms that the Board desires to classify them as employees of Audubon County and to compensate them for their services offered to Audubon County for so long as they are acting Audubon County Attorney and Assistant County Attorney, and that the agreement, if approved by the Audubon County Board of Supervisors, serves to compensate Cass County for county paid benefits, plus expense for legal research, registrations/schools, and dues & memberships.

Wiederstein’s annualized base pay rate will be $100,000 and Bosworth’s annualized base pay rate will be $40,000. Cass County will serve as the administrative and fiscal agent for the agreement. Audubon County shall reimburse Cass County an amount equal to 35% of all payroll and county paid benefit expense, and expense for legal research, registrations/schools, and dues & memberships. The plan of compensation and reimbursement is effective as of July 1st, 2017, and will remain in place until order otherwise by the Board.

The Supervisors also passed a Resolution approving the contract and bond executed by Manatt’s Incorporated, of Brooklyn (IA), for the “Glacier, Buck Creek and Echo Road paving project, as it pertains to the Elite Octane Ethanol plant project.