Cass County Fair Schedule, Saturday, July 29th 2017
July 29th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Cass County Fair continues today, in Atlantic. Here’s a look at the schedule of activities for today:
- 8-a.m, Sheep Show & 4-H Exhibits open
- 10-a.m. Pet Show
- Doyle Chainsaw Artistry, 10-a.m. until 1-p.m., and 3-until 5-p.m.
- Noon, Working Exhibits, Extemporaneous Speaking, Educational Presentation.
- 2-p.m., Meat Goat/Dairy Goat show
- 4-p.m., Youth Water Fights
- 6-p.m., Tractor Pull
The FREE Cass County Fair continues through the Livestock Sale Tuesday morning.