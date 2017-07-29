Cass County Fair Schedule, Saturday, July 29th 2017

July 29th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

The Cass County Fair continues today, in Atlantic. Here’s a look at the schedule of activities for today:

  • 8-a.m, Sheep Show & 4-H Exhibits open
  • 10-a.m. Pet Show
  • Doyle Chainsaw Artistry, 10-a.m. until 1-p.m., and 3-until 5-p.m.
  • Noon, Working Exhibits, Extemporaneous Speaking, Educational Presentation.
  • 2-p.m., Meat Goat/Dairy Goat show
  • 4-p.m., Youth Water Fights
  • 6-p.m., Tractor Pull

The FREE Cass County Fair continues through the Livestock Sale Tuesday morning.