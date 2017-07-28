Cass County Fair Schedule: Friday, 7/28/17

July 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

The Cass County Fair continues its week-long run in Atlantic, today. An opportunity for you to receive a coupon for free ice cream is available today, to persons who purchases a lunch or supper plated meal at the 4-H Food Stand. The coupon is courtesy First Whitney Bank in celebration of their 110th anniversary.

Here’s a look at the schedule of activities for today:

  • 8-a.m. to 10-a.m., Beef weigh-in
  • 9-a.m., Rabbit and Horse show
  • 10-a.m. 4-H Exhibits open
  • Doyle Chainsaw Artistry, 10-a.m. until 1-p.m., and 3-until 5-p.m.
  • Noon, Dog Show
  • 3:30-p.m., Clover Kids Animal Show
  • 5:30-p.m., Share-the-fun
  • 6:30-p.m., Mutton Busting
  • 8-p.m., Bull Ride.

The FREE Cass County Fair continues through the Livestock Sale Tuesday morning