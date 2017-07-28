Cass County Fair Schedule: Friday, 7/28/17

Ag/Outdoor, News

The Cass County Fair continues its week-long run in Atlantic, today. An opportunity for you to receive a coupon for free ice cream is available today, to persons who purchases a lunch or supper plated meal at the 4-H Food Stand. The coupon is courtesy First Whitney Bank in celebration of their 110th anniversary.

Here’s a look at the schedule of activities for today:

8-a.m. to 10-a.m., Beef weigh-in

9-a.m., Rabbit and Horse show

10-a.m. 4-H Exhibits open

Doyle Chainsaw Artistry, 10-a.m. until 1-p.m., and 3-until 5-p.m.

Noon, Dog Show

3:30-p.m., Clover Kids Animal Show

5:30-p.m., Share-the-fun

6:30-p.m., Mutton Busting

8-p.m., Bull Ride.

The FREE Cass County Fair continues through the Livestock Sale Tuesday morning