Cass County Fair Schedule: Friday, 7/28/17
July 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Cass County Fair continues its week-long run in Atlantic, today. An opportunity for you to receive a coupon for free ice cream is available today, to persons who purchases a lunch or supper plated meal at the 4-H Food Stand. The coupon is courtesy First Whitney Bank in celebration of their 110th anniversary.
Here’s a look at the schedule of activities for today:
- 8-a.m. to 10-a.m., Beef weigh-in
- 9-a.m., Rabbit and Horse show
- 10-a.m. 4-H Exhibits open
- Doyle Chainsaw Artistry, 10-a.m. until 1-p.m., and 3-until 5-p.m.
- Noon, Dog Show
- 3:30-p.m., Clover Kids Animal Show
- 5:30-p.m., Share-the-fun
- 6:30-p.m., Mutton Busting
- 8-p.m., Bull Ride.
The FREE Cass County Fair continues through the Livestock Sale Tuesday morning