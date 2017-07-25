Cass County Board accepts 911 Director’s Resignation

News

The Cass County Public Safety Commission Board, Tuesday evening, accepted the resignation of 911 Director Rob Koppert. Cass County Attorney David Wiederstein said he and Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren had met with Koppert Monday morning at his request. At that time, he submitted his letter of resignation to them. Wiederstein said there was some brief discussion, but nothing further.

Koppert has been the 911 Director for Cass County since the mid-1990’s. He has been experiencing health issues lately, but it’s not clear if that was the reason behind his resignation. Both Wiederstein and McLaren stated that, contrary to some rumors, there is no investigation underway into any improprieties or otherwise.

The Board appointed Cass County Emergency Management Director Mike Kennon as Interim 911 Director. The process will now begin to revise the position’s job description and post the requirements as well as accept applications, once they are finalized.