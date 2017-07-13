Cass & Audubon County Community Foundations’ Fall Grant program begins

News

Nicholas Hunt, Chair of the Cass County Community Foundation, and Genelle Deist, Chair of the Audubon County Community Foundation, have announced that the fall grant program is now beginning for both Cass County and Audubon County nonprofit organizations. The deadline to apply for funds through the online grant application process is September 1st. In Cass County, $29,000 has been allocated for the fall grant cycle. In Audubon County, the amount allocated was $40,590.

In Cass County, of the amount available, $2,500 is from the Griswold Community Development Endowed Fund, and $500 is from the Triumph Endowed Fund for Cass County. The Cass County Community Foundation grant dollars will be awarded for a single year.

In Audubon County, approximately $2,000 of the funds are for the Exira area, and are from the Leon and Iva Milliman Endowed Fund. The rest of the allocated fund include: $2,500 from the Charles T. and Kathleen Manatt Endowed Fund; $900 from the Audubon State Bank/Stephen Garst Endowed Fund; $1,000 is for the City of Audubon area from the Audubon Masonic Association Endowed Fund; $445 is for the City of Audubon from the Fred and Evelyn Nissen Endowed Fund for Audubon, and $445 for the City of Audubon from the Merle and Norma Petersen Endowed Fund. The Audubon County Community Foundation grant dollars are awarded for a single year.

Both the Cass and Audubon County Community Foundation grants and program’ Mission is to participate in funding community betterment projects and nonprofit organizations who have similar objectives. The Goal is to improve the quality of life in the respective counties, by supporting needs that are not being met in the areas of civic, cultural, health, education and social service. Their objective is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact for our county that people can take advantage of for many years.

Only organizations providing services in Cass County and Audubon County are eligible IN THEIR RESPECTIVE COUNTIES. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and supply a copy of their 501(c)(3) IRS determination letter. Requests for general operational funds will not be considered. The CCCF’s mission is to provide funds to those nonprofit and governmental agencies that are involved in community betterment through their organizations.

After July 15th, application procedures and grant guidelines will be available online at www.iowacommunityfoundations.org/casscef for Cass County non-profits, or www.iowacommunityfoundations.org/auduboncef for organizations in Audubon County. Click on the Grant Information tab or contact any board member for additional information. Detailed instructions are provided in a downloadable form, as well as a link to the online application. Only online applications will be considered.

These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of the Cass and Audubon County Community Foundation donors. To inquire about donating to either Foundation, please contact a Board member. Community Foundations in Southwest Iowa are particularly attractive charities because donations to these funds may be eligible for a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

Please contact Dennis Nissen at 800-794-3458 or dennis@omahafoundation.org or Denise Cardos at denise@omahafoundation.org with grant application specific questions. All completed applications will be considered at the October board meeting with notification of results the end of October.