Casey’s store in Anita struck by a vehicle

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday afternoon, that no injuries were reported after a car struck the Casey’s General Store in Anita, Tuesday evening. The accident happened at around 6:30 p.m., as a 2010 Dodge Caliber driven by 74-year old Carolyn Kay Symonds, of Anita, was pulling into a parking stall in front of the building. The car jumped the curb and struck the building, causing about $500 damage to the structure, and $2,000 damage to the vehicle.