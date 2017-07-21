Casey’s General Stores Help Parents Navigate College Planning

News

Officials with Casey’s General Stores say the company is teaming up with the Iowa Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (IAICU) to help students and parents in the college planning process. The convenience store chain is providing fuel discount coupons to families traveling to tour private college campuses during Iowa Private College Week, July 31 to August 4.

During the week, Casey’s General Stores will provide 5-cent per gallon fuel discount coupons to those participating in a campus tour. As an additional incentive, each of the 25 institutions will provide up to two $500 bookstore vouchers to be given away in drawings for students who visit at least three campuses and mail in an entry form.

The first week of August is traditionally Iowa Private College Week (IPCW), when Iowa’s non-profit, private colleges and universities synchronize campus tour schedules across the state, making it easy for students and parents to schedule up to ten campus visits in only one week. During the week, Iowa private colleges and universities coordinate start times for twice-daily, morning and afternoon tours at each campus. To make arranging the tours even more convenient, students can go to one registration website and schedule tours at any of the 25 campuses. The registration site includes information about each of the colleges and universities and has tools to help families map out a tour schedule.

Students are encouraged to go to the website IowaPrivateCollegeWeek.org to find out more and to register for visits during Iowa Private College Week, July 31st to August 4th.