Carroll County man arrested on drug and eluding charges in Audubon County

News

A Carroll County man was arrested late Saturday night in Audubon County on drug and eluding charges following a pursuit. Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson reports 53-year old Delaine Glenn Petersen, of Manning was taken into custody at around 11-p.m. He faces charges that include Eluding, Possession of Marijuana/3rd or subsequent offense, Interference with Official Acts, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also cited for numerous traffic offenses.

Johnson says the charges stem from Petersen allegedly eluding law enforcement during an attempted traffic stop near Dove Avenue and 130th Street, southwest of Gray. The chase ended in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Gray, but Petersen abandoned his vehicle and took off on foot. The Sheriff’s K9 Axel tracked Petersen to where he was taken into custody. Axel also detected evidence Petersen had thrown while on the run. Audubon Police also assisted in handling the incident.

Petersen was transported to the Audubon County Jail and held until appearing before a Magistrate. He later posted a cash bond and was released.