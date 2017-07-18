CARRIE RUTH ARP, 36, of Panora (Svcs. Private)

Obituaries

CARRIE RUTH ARP, 36, of Panora, died June 10th, in Panora. Private family services for CARRIE ARP will be held at a later date. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora is assisting the family.

CARRIE ARP is survived by:

Her husband – Shane.

Her children – Layla, Tyson, Hadley and Sawyer.

Her mother – Deborah Miller, of Polk City.

Her sisters – Candee (Mike) Morrison & their children, and Chastity (Chris) Klink & their children, all of Ankeny.

Her brother – Charles (Ashley) Miller & their children, of Dexter.

Her grandparents, Don (Ethel) Kunkle, of Stuart, other relatives, and her sister-in-law Jill (Randy) Miller & their daughter, of Adair.