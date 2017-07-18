CARRIE RUTH ARP, 36, of Panora (Svcs. Private)
July 18th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
CARRIE RUTH ARP, 36, of Panora, died June 10th, in Panora. Private family services for CARRIE ARP will be held at a later date. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora is assisting the family.
CARRIE ARP is survived by:
Her husband – Shane.
Her children – Layla, Tyson, Hadley and Sawyer.
Her mother – Deborah Miller, of Polk City.
Her sisters – Candee (Mike) Morrison & their children, and Chastity (Chris) Klink & their children, all of Ankeny.
Her brother – Charles (Ashley) Miller & their children, of Dexter.
Her grandparents, Don (Ethel) Kunkle, of Stuart, other relatives, and her sister-in-law Jill (Randy) Miller & their daughter, of Adair.