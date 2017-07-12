Car hits building in Harlan, Monday – no injuries reported

News

Officials with the Harlan Police Department report a building was struck by a vehicle, Monday. Authorities say Darlene Totten, of Denison, was driving a 2004 Chrysler Concorde, when her foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator. He vehicle then struck the building located in the 1900 block of Chatburn Avenue. No injuries were reported and a dollar amount of the damage along with other information, was not provided.

The Harlan P-D said also, 47-year old Anthony Thomas Parks, of Sioux City, was arrested July 5th, following a call about a possible intoxicated male near the area of Highways 59 and 44. Parks was charged with Driving Under Suspension and for violation of financial liability coverage. Also on July 5th, 36-year old Theresa Patten, of Harlan, was cited for a fireworks regulation violation, following an incident in the 2100 block of 21st Street. On July 4th, 31-year old Terri Lynn Hallas, of Shelby, was cited for Driving While Suspended, following a traffic stop in Harlan.

And, on July 8th, 35-year old Matthew Malone, of Harlan, was arrested on a Monona County warrant. Malone was released to a Shelby County Deputy, who then transported him to Monona County.