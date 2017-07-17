CAM School District meeting agenda (7/17)

News

Members of the CAM School District’s Board of Education will gather at 6:30-p.m. in the CAM High School Media Center this (Monday) evening. On their agenda is an update on the Elementary Building addition, along with discussion and action on: Use of facilities by outside organizations; Resignations and contracts; Facility projects (Including a camera and sound system); Milk and bread bids; The setting of lunch prices and student fees; and, approval with Griswold for the sharing of an Art Teacher.