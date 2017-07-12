CAM downs Southwest Valley 10-0 in 6 innings to advance to District Semifinal

Sports

The CAM Cougars controlled the game from the outset in a 10-0 win over Southwest Valley in the Class 1A District 13 Quarterfinals Tuesday night. CAM notched a hit in each inning on their way to the decisive victory.

The Cougars kicked off the game with a 3 run first inning on a bases clearing double by winning Pitcher Nick Holste. The Cougars tacked on two more in the second on Marcus Daugherty’s second career home run to right field. CAM then went around the around and poured on 4 runs in the fourth to make it 9-0. Kolby Nelson had an RBI single in the bottom of the 6th to drive in Nick Holste and end the game on the 10 run rule.

Holste got the win allowing no runs on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts, 3 walks, and 3 hit batters. Cole Swenson took the loss with 3 1/3 innings pitched, allowing 7 runs on 4 hits with 2 strikeouts, 3 walks, and 2 hit batters.

CAM advances to host Nodaway Valley in the Semifinal round on Thursday night. We’ll have that game on KJAN with a scheduled Pregame of 6:50pm and first pitch at 7:00pm.