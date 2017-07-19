CAM Cougars persevere again in the 7th to earn first State Baseball trip

Podcasts, Sports

The CAM Cougars survived another wild finish on Tuesday night to beat St. Albert 4-3 in the Class 1A Substate 7 Final in Harlan. The Cougars earned the program’s first ever state tournament appearance with the victory. DeShawn Carr made a big play in center field for the second straight game to seal the win. With the tying run on third, Carr raced back and leaped a bit at the end to catch a hard hit ball from Eli Finn for the final out. Clinging to a one run lead, the Cougars got off to a shaky start of the 7th as the first batter was walked by Thomas Hensley. For the second straight game Marcus Daugherty had to come in to relieve a pitcher out of pitch count. The next man up Danny Koch reached on a controversial safe call at first. Daugherty threw out the first base runner of the inning at third to get one out with runners still at first and second. Garrett Reisz then sent the first pitch he saw from Daugherty to shallow left on a pop up. Hensley made the catch despite colliding with left fielder Mitchell Williamson in the process. Koch then got to third on a steal that was another close tag call. That’s when Finn hit the deep ball that Carr made the play on to end it.

Carr had a big throw to home for an out against Lenox on Saturday that prevented the tying run from scoring. After the game he talked about making a big play again with the final catch.

Thomas Hensley had a big strikeout to leave the tying run on third in the bottom of the 6th, after the Falcons had already score two runs in the inning. Hensley picked up the win and had another solid outing for the Cougars allowing 3 runs on 8 hits with 9 strikeouts and 2 hit batters. After the game he talked about his team finding a way to get the defensive stops they needed in close games.

C&M made a trip to the state tournament in 1993 but this is the first ever state trip for the CAM district that formed in 2003. Head Coach Dan Daugherty talked about the significance of moving on and his team’s composure during the game.

Carr said the Cougars believed they could get it done and was overwhelmed by the accomplishment.

The scoring included single runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 6th for the Cougars. Darien Burnison had an RBI single that brought Carr across for the first run in the 2nd. Mithell Williamson had a solo homerun in the 3rd. Kolby Nelson scored on a fielding error when Burnison put the ball in play. Holste came home on a fielder’s choice in the 6th to round out the scoring for CAM.

St. Albert scored one in the 4th when Garrett Reisz came home on a throwing error. The Falcons then put 2 runs up in the 6th with Reisz and Lance Wright crossing the plate. Brandon Williams took the loss for St. Albert throwing 5 innings and allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts. The Falcons finish their season at 26-13.

The Cougars improved their record to 22-7 and will now head to the 1A state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines. The Cougars opponent, game date and time won’t be known until Wednesday night due to 2 other Class 1A games being either suspended or postponed on Tuesday night.

Listen to the full postgame interviews with DeShawn Carr, Head Coach Dan Daugherty, and Thomas Hensley below.